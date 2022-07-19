ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Lieutenant's Daughter Becomes Organ Donor Days After Crash That Killed Wife

By Cecilia Levine
Lily James was honored with a "Walk of Life." Photo Credit: Jersey Shore East Coast News (with permission)

The 3-year-old daughter of a New Jersey corrections officer was removed from life support days after a crash that killed her mother and hurt her two siblings. Lily James died over the weekend, and became an organ donor.

Lily's mom, Denise James, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Freehold crash last week, while her brothers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page for the family's patriarch, Lt. Craig James, had raised more than $61,000 as of Monday, July 18.

Preliminary investigation shows a Ford F350 truck crossed into oncoming traffic on Siloam Road and struck a Honda CRV with "glancing blow," around 5 p.m., according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. The truck then collided with James' Chrysler Pacifica head-on.

"I worked with Denise for years," one person commented on the GoFundMe. "She always had a smile on her face even when things were tough at work .

"She would make things better just with the gentle way about her and kind words. As someone mentioned she was a angel on earth. While she was called home too soon. Lily gained her wings with her Mommie too soon as well. She is giving the gift of life too many."

The circumstances behind the crash were under active investigation.

Community Rallies For 2 Children Orphaned After Mom Died In RT 222 Crash

A community is coming together to help the family of a beloved mom of two who died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 15, authorities say. Erika Renee Crossen, 33, of Millersville, was traveling south on Route 222 by Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township when she hit another car around 6:10 p.m., according to a release by township police and later identified by the Lancaster County coroner's office.
MANHEIM, PA
