Bennington man charged with sexual assault

The attorney for the suspect accused of stabbing a man in Schenectady says her client shares a child with the victim. Gabriella Beckwith’s attorney says Beckwith is still behind bars. Her attorney says that family members say they have had to intervene to address violent episodes of hers in...
Four people from Albany are facing charges for alleged gang assault. Albany police say around 9:30 Tuesday night, they found a 43-year-old woman unconscious on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street. Police say that the victim had been arguing with the group, when they began to kick and punch her. The...
Saratoga County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for a felony DWI Tuesday evening. Police say 51-year-old Andrew Palmateer was passed out behind the wheel near the intersection of Rowland Street and Geyser Road in Milton. Police say his DWI is a felony offense because of a prior conviction within...
A Saratoga Springs man has pleaded guilty for a stabbing on Caroline Street last Halloween. Tyler Lumia admits to stabbing an unarmed man several times in the face and chest after a dispute at Caroline Street Bar. He pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree assault.
A Schenectady felon is sentenced to serve nearly six years in prison for multiple drug-related crimes. Ralph St. Croix, 39, admitted to selling fentanyl-laced heroin three times in 2020. He also pleaded guilty to possessing two firearms to guard the drugs and cash. This case is part of “Project Safe...
State police are investigating the cause of a house fire they say is suspicious. Emergency crews were called to 912 County Rt. 77 in Greenwich just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Six people inside made it out safely. One adult was airlifted to Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington with non-life...
An 81-year-old man has been charged with burglary, menacing and harassment after threatening an employee at a Warrensburg Stewart’s Shop. Police say it happened Tuesday night around 8:30, when Harold Bechmann of Warrensburg was asked to leave the store but refused. He then allegedly threw an item across the...
Autopsy results from Vermont State Police are in for the deaths of Mary Anderson and Matthew Davis. Davis has ties to the Pittsfield area. Anderson was found dead in her truck Tuesday in Brattleboro. Davis, her former boyfriend, was shot dead by state police in West Brattleboro later that same...
ALBANY – It was as if Brandon McKinley kept thumbing his nose at the justice system, but on Wednesday the justice system fought back. McKinley, 41, had been inside an Albany County courtroom several times before Wednesday, including just a few months ago. That’s when McKinley also faced Judge William Little, following a DWI arrest this year.
Police say the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Vermont Wednesday had ties to the Pittsfield area. He is identified as 34-year-old Matthew Davis. Police say Davis was a person of interest in the death of Mary Anderson. State police say the shooting happened in Brattleboro after police recognized...
A body found in Silver Lake earlier this week is presumed to be 19-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. That’s what a spokesman for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office tells NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Dive teams from various agencies around the county searched Silver Lake on...
Schenectady police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Mont Pleasant that killed a 26-year-old man. It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Crane Street and 6th Avenue, where they found the motorcycle rider, Kevin Figueroa, seriously injured. Figueroa was taken to Ellis Hospital, where he later died.
A Vermont fugitive wanted in more than one state is arrested in New York. Todd Slade, 48, was found on County Route 18 in the town of Hampton, Washington County on Friday. Slade is facing several charges in Vermont and Colorado. This includes an assault related charge and a violation of abuse order.
A woman pulled from the water in Lake George Tuesday has died. EMS crews were called to Huddle Bay Beach in Bolton for a possible drowning. They did CPR on the victim, who was later transported to Glens Falls Hospital. Her identity has not been released.
A person is in critical condition in the town of Bolton after almost drowning on Tuesday. Police say that the victim was receiving CPR when they arrived to Huddle Bay Beach. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland is told the victim is 66-year-old Melanie Masters. Police say they helped with life-saving...
TROY – Firefighters in Troy were on the scene of a fire on Friday during this heatwave. There was heavy smoke at 1639 5th Avenue, with the flames between the top floor ceiling and the roof. The three story building has three apartments. There’s water damage from putting the...
Colonie officially has electric vehicle stations. They’re located at Pioneer’s Headquarters on Albany Shaker Road. It’s the first bank in the Capital Region to offer customers access to hook up to public charging stations with a New York-based network. A ceremonial “plug in” was held Thursday morning....
The Capital Region has welcomed the first female, minority-owned law firm. On Wednesday, Kimberly Wallace and Raysheea Turner opened their doors to the community, with a vision for Wallace Turner Law. “We’re in 2022, we are the only firm like us and what’s more important is we are the 5...
Some travelers got quite the shock after parking at Albany International Airport this week. Some saw a bill for more than $100,000. An airport spokesman says a power outage caused the power system to restart. This re-set the start date to January 1, 2000. This meant some travelers who parked in the main garages Sunday evening were billed for 22 years. The problem was resolved within a matter of a few hours and only a handful of people were impacted.
GUILDERLAND – A local non-profit which teaches serenity through horseracing says it’s finally home. After bouncing around the Capital Region for more than 40 years, the Albany Therapeutic Riding Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Guilderland. The groups mainly offered classes in...
Comments / 0