A Valley emergency room doctor is encouraging people to call 911 for an ambulance to the hospital whenever they perceive they are having a medical emergency. Dr. Mara Windsor is president of the Arizona chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. She told ABC15 that not every emergency is a heart attack or stroke, and it may be hard to discern for yourself the proper level of care.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO