Southland Conference additions creates scheduling changes for SLU Soccer

A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home in the presence of her daughter Rose and her son Louis. She was born February 9, 1936 in Natalbany, LA and was 86 years of age. She was a wonderful, devoted wife to her husband Nunzio, and excellent mother to her daughter Rose, and son Louis, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was their Nana. She was a true servant of God, believed in prayer, and prayed to her Lord until the time of her death. She was a devoted member of the St. Helena Catholic Church. She worked very hard all of her life to help provide for her family and was known to have a loving and caring heart. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and also thanks to the Amite Fire Department for always helping her in her time of need. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Ruffino; son, Louis Ruffino; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Putnam and husband, Alan, Brett Ruffino and wife, Michele, Carrie Smith, and Blake Ruffino and wife, Megan; 8 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Putnam, Brock Putnam, Morgan Ruffino, Cooper Ruffino, Andrew Smith, Addison Smith, Avery Smith, and Benjamin Ruffino. Preceded in death by her husband, Nunzio J. Ruffino; parents, Joe and Pauline Sparacello Arnone; 5 brothers, Felix, Salvadore, Angelo, Tony and Vince Arnone; 2 sisters, Catherine “Katie” Arnone and Rosemary Arnone. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00AM until 11:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 11:30AM on Friday, July 22, 2022. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

NATALBANY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO