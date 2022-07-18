ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Southland Conference additions creates scheduling changes for SLU Soccer

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, La. – With the returns of the University of Incarnate Word and Lamar to the Southland Conference, the league announced an updated version of the 2022 Southland Women’s Soccer Schedule Monday afternoon. Southeastern Louisiana University (7-9-3, 4-5-3...

Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland

Gerald “Jerry” Paul Westmoreland, age 74, went to his Heavenly Home on Monday, July 18, 2022. He was born and raised in Baker, LA and graduated from Baker High School. Jerry made his home in Denham Springs when he married his wife, Shyrl, and raised their beautiful family. He retired from Exxon in 2002, which gave him more time to pursue his favorite pastime – fishing. Jerry was an avid fisherman and was especially proud of his biggest catch, an 11 lb. 11 oz. bass that he caught on Lake Guerrero in Mexico. When he wasn’t fishing, he loved spending time at his 2nd home, that he built himself, in Gloster, MS. Jerry loved the peace and quiet that Mississippi offered. He was not a hunter because he was too soft-hearted to kill any of the animals, but thoroughly enjoyed watching and feeding the wildlife on the property. Jerry was an exceptional man who loved his family deeply and will be forever missed.
BAKER, LA
Frances Rae Lee Saurage

Frances Rae Lee Saurage, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully on the evening of July 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Folsom, Louisiana on February 3, 1937 to Charlie Lee of Folsom and Cassan Thompson Lee of Folsom. She...
FOLSOM, LA
Marie Delores Broussard Reitmeyer

Marie Delores Broussard Reitmeyer, surrounded by her loving family, entered into eternal life on Friday July 15, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born in New Orleans, LA to James R. Broussard and Marie Smith Broussard. Marie, affectionately known as Sue, is survived by her two sons, Scott...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bernard Palmer

Bernard Palmer was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on March 6, 1964, to Flora Mae Palmer and the late Autry Joseph Young. He began his formative years in the Washington Parish School System, before he moved to LaComb at a young age. Later in life Bernard married Katie Aubert Palmer. Bernard...
BOGALUSA, LA
Steven Phillip Starns

Mr. Steven Phillip Starns, a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Covington, LA, at the age of 62. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Karl Starns, Jr.; and Joan Yvonne Bass, and a brother, Michael David Starns. Mr. Starns is survived by...
BOGALUSA, LA
Qualifying for Nov 8 primary includes two dozen+ local candidates, not counting regional offices

The race is on to the Nov. 8 primary election as those vying for public office begin to file their official notice of candidacy this week. Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court Gary Stanga welcomed more than two dozen local candidates to his office inside the Amite Courthouse for qualifying on Wednesday. Stanga said the first day of qualifying included eight of the nine incumbents for Tangipahoa Parish School Board, as well as candidates for Hammond and Kentwood municipal offices.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Carolyn Yvonne Bergeron

Carolyn Yvonne Bergeron went to her heavenly home on July 20, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in Tylertown, Mississippi on August 31, 1933. Carolyn was top of her class, graduating from Salem High School in 1951 as valedictorian. She was an avid reader and writer. So much so, that she even wrote a play for the junior class, which was presented at the school auditorium to the public for three different years.
HAMMOND, LA
Henry Joseph Lumino, Sr.

Henry Joseph Lumino, Sr., of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 73. He was born on Tuesday, July 5, 1949, in Hammond, Louisiana. Henry was a hardworking farmer, growing strawberries, bell pepper's and tomatoes. Henry is survived by his wife...
HAMMOND, LA
Alicia Dauser Branch

Alicia Dauser Branch, 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was a native of Jefferson, LA and a resident of Angie, LA. She is survived by her husband, Kendel Branch of Angie, LA; son, Dustin Branch of Hammond, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Ashlee and Landon Johnston and grandchildren, Natalee and Charlee Johnston of Slidell, LA; mother, Judith Rohr Dauser of Franklinton, LA; brother, Adam Dauser of Gretna, LA; brother and sister-in-law, Damon and Katherine Dauser and nieces, Chelsea and Zoe Dauser of Baton Rouge, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Babbette and Todd Bonura and niece, Brooke Bonura of Covington, LA; mother-in-law, Betty Boyd Branch of Bogalusa, LA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and James Sullivan and nieces, Maegan Clifton and Callie Sullivan of Jacksonville, FL and several close cousins.
ANGIE, LA
Michael "Steve" McNally

A resident of Covington, LA, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. He was born September 3, 1932 in Chicago, IL and was 89 years of age. Steve was born and raised in the Chicago, IL area and later moved to Louisiana. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of Korea and retired from Bellsouth/AT&T after several years of service. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Esther Combetta McNally; 2 daughters, JoAnn McNally Cook and husband Edward E. Cook, Sr. and Michelle McNally Goff and husband Dwayne Goff, Sr.; 3 grandchildren, Dwayne Goff, Jr., Diana Goff, and Abigail Goff; sister, Pat McNally Miller and husband Martin Miller. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nora McNally; several brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
COVINGTON, LA
Sherwood William Cox

Sherwood William Cox, 84, of Madisonville, LA, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Rosie Cox. Sherwood served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. Following the war he went to work for Allied-Signal/ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge. Upon retirement, Sherwood and Rosie moved to Orange Beach, AL. Retirement wouldn’t last long and he embarked on a very successful career in the real estate industry with Brett-Robinson. He and Rosie spent many years sharing a life of joy and happiness with their family and friends on the gulf coast.
MADISONVILLE, LA
Lyle qualifies for School Board in St. Tammany

James Lyle, a lifelong resident of Pearl River, has qualified to run for St. Tammany Parish School Board in District 8. Lyle, a professional dog trainer who is the largest domestic supplier of canines to the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, is the father of two grown children. Lyle ran for the same position in 2018, helping force then-incumbent Peggy Seeley into a runoff, which she lost; the victor in that race, Michael Winkler, is not seeking a second term, and Seeley is trying to regain the seat.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
TPSO investigates shooting of two rescue ponies

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for shooting two ponies over the weekend. On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at "Equine Advocacy of Louisiana," a horse rescue east of Amite. "Equine Advocacy of Louisiana" is a non-profit organization who serves to promote, as well as protect, the welfare of horses in Louisiana. These two ponies had been rescued and were under care of the organization at the time of being shot.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Josephine Arnone "Mama Josie" Ruffino

A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at her home in the presence of her daughter Rose and her son Louis. She was born February 9, 1936 in Natalbany, LA and was 86 years of age. She was a wonderful, devoted wife to her husband Nunzio, and excellent mother to her daughter Rose, and son Louis, and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was their Nana. She was a true servant of God, believed in prayer, and prayed to her Lord until the time of her death. She was a devoted member of the St. Helena Catholic Church. She worked very hard all of her life to help provide for her family and was known to have a loving and caring heart. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and also thanks to the Amite Fire Department for always helping her in her time of need. She is survived by her daughter, Rose Ruffino; son, Louis Ruffino; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Putnam and husband, Alan, Brett Ruffino and wife, Michele, Carrie Smith, and Blake Ruffino and wife, Megan; 8 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Putnam, Brock Putnam, Morgan Ruffino, Cooper Ruffino, Andrew Smith, Addison Smith, Avery Smith, and Benjamin Ruffino. Preceded in death by her husband, Nunzio J. Ruffino; parents, Joe and Pauline Sparacello Arnone; 5 brothers, Felix, Salvadore, Angelo, Tony and Vince Arnone; 2 sisters, Catherine “Katie” Arnone and Rosemary Arnone. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00AM until 11:00AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 11:30AM on Friday, July 22, 2022. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
NATALBANY, LA
Jazmyn Nykole Files

Jazmyn Nykole Files, beloved daughter to Deadra Files and JD Economu, entered eternal rest on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022. Jazmyn entered this world full of love for everyone 15 years ago on August 24, 2006, in Covington, Louisiana. Anyone who had the pleasure to know Jazmyn, knew her love for softball, music, and Snapchat. She had a way bringing people into her world with her infectious smile and contagious laugh. Though Jazmyn was only here for 15 years she made an impact on everyone around her that will last a lifetime. Jazmyn was the best sister that any sibling could ask for. She was nurturing, loving, and caring will all her family members, and everyone felt uniquely special around her. The relationships that she cultivated with everyone she knew will be her greatest legacy. She will live forever in the hearts of everyone she touched but especially in the hearts of her siblings.
COVINGTON, LA
Peggy Adcox Miller

Peggy Adcox Miller, 70, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. She is survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Price Mitchell and husband Chip of Vienna, VA; great grandchildren, Peyton and Bryce Mitchell; grandson, Dante Price; granddaughter, Madison Price and many dear family and friends.
BOGALUSA, LA
Marvin Owen Cantrell

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Marvin (Pot) Owen Cantrell, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle, made his final ascent home to the Lord at the age of 90. Marvin died peacefully at home with surrounded by his family. Marvin was born on August 23, 1931, to Eli and...
BOGALUSA, LA

