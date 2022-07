New Orleans (KINY) - A Juneau chef is among 13 culinarians who will take part in a competition in Louisiana. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are set to welcome chef Amara Enciso, the owner of Brava Food in Juneau, to face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country at a seafood cooking competition, the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO