ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8exM_0gkDFH6m00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries.

Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Mark spent five of his 16 major league seasons with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, including the memorable 1998 season when he and Cubs star Sammy Sosa raced to break Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark. McGwire ended up with 70 and Sosa with 66 before both of their reputations were tarnished amid steroid revelations.

Mason is a right-handed pitcher out of Capistrano Valley High School in California. The 18-year-old — born several years after Mark’s playing days ended — is committed to the University of Oklahoma, where his 19-year-old brother Max is an infielder. There’s no indication yet if Mason plans to turn pro, but teams seldom use picks in the top 10 rounds on players who they think are unsingable.

Mark was also drafted in the eighth round out of high school in 1981 by the Montreal Expos as a first baseman and right-handed pitcher. He opted to attend college at Southern California, where he led college baseball in home runs in 1984 before being chosen 10th overall by Oakland.

Mason is one of several sons of big leaguers taken in this year’s draft, including the top two picks — Jackson Holliday, son of Matt, went first overall to Baltimore while Druw Jones, son of Andruw, went second to Arizona. Justin Crawford, whose dad was All-Star Carl Crawford, was selected 17th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are some other players of note selected during the draft’s second day, when rounds 3-10 were held:

— RHP Nolan McLean, Baltimore: The Orioles hadn’t picked a pitcher before the fifth round since Mike Elias became general manager after the 2018 season, but they bucked that trend by taking McLean to begin the third round. And even then, they picked a guy with a promising bat. McLean was a two-way player at Oklahoma State, hitting 13 home runs while reaching 98 mph on the mound. The O’s announced him only as a right-handed pitcher, so it seems his two-way days might be done.

— RHP Brock Porter, Texas: A day after making the most stunning pick of the first round by taking right-hander Kumar Rocker third overall, the Rangers made another splash in the fourth round with Porter, a high school pitcher from Michigan who ranked 11th overall on MLB.com’s pre-draft rankings. Rocker, who failed to sign with the Mets as a first-rounder last year because of red flags in his physical, is expected to sign a deal for less than the bonus slot accompanying the No. 3 pick. Those savings will likely be spent on Porter, who can throw 100 mph and earned Gatorade’s National Player of the Year with a 0.41 ERA.

— RHP Dylan DeLucia, Cleveland: DeLucia was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player after pitching a four-hit shutout for Mississippi against Arkansas that sent the Rebels to the finals. Ole Miss went on to win its first championship, and now DeLucia is headed to a pro organization known for its ability to develop pitchers.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Paul Goldschmidt’s wife Amy Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is putting together another MVP-worthy season. At 34 years old, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman has been on a tear, sitting at or near the top of the National League in the major batting categories. While he is indeed one of the best baseball players today, there’s no question that his partner in life has also been just as great. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Goldschmidt’s wife, Amy Goldschmidt.
SOCIETY
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros

On Tuesday, the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The New York Yankees sent six players to the Midsummer Classic, the most in the majors. Among them is the front runner for American League MVP at the break in Aaron Judge. Judge struck out in both […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, according to a report. According to a report from TMZ, Moore fell asleep in the line of a Taco Bell. Officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Oakland, IL
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Cleveland, MO
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck, Wife Michelle Go Viral Wednesday Night

Joe Buck continues to get more ingrained in ESPN's culture. Wednesday night, the longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer made his debut at The ESPYS in Los Angeles. Buck was joined at the red carpet event by his wife, longtime sports reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck. Beisner-Buck has worked for ESPN for several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mark Mcgwire
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Justin Crawford
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Chiefs Star

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jim Lynch died at age 76, according to Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network. "RIP Jim Lynch, former Notre Dame All-America LB who became a Pro Bowler with KC Chiefs & starter on defense that won Super Bowl IV," Gosselin wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Got to know Jim in my years covering the Chiefs in the 1970s. Class act on and off the field. He understood there was more to life than football."
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Yankees Ace Nestor Cortes Proposes To GF After All-Star Game, She Says Yes!

New York Yankees ace Nestor Cortes had a hell of an experience on the mound at his first All-Star Game -- and then he got engaged to his girlfriend!!. The left-handed pitcher just shared the news on his social media page ... saying following his dominant outing in Tuesday night's midsummer classic, he proposed to his GF -- and she said yes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#College Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#The Montreal Expos
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Axios

MLB attendance: 23 of 30 teams are down this season

MLB attendance entering the All-Star break is down for 23 of 30 teams compared to the same time frame in 2019, representing a league-wide decrease of 6.4%. Why it matters: The reasons for the decline are varied, but assuming the pace holds this will be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season with declining attendance.
NFL
247Sports

Drew McDaniel signs free agent deal with Chicago White Sox

Former Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Drew McDaniel, who was previously in the NCAA transfer portal along with a few other Rebel pitchers, signed an MLB free agency deal with the Chicago White Sox organization. This past season, Drew McDaniel began as a weekend starter, but was eventually relegated to the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy