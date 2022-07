The Arts and Mentoring Project (AMP) will perform its show titled “Arts Under the Stars,” at Hiawatha Pageant Park on July 22-24. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate by check or cash, and are $10 for one night or $20 for all three nights for adults, and […]

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO