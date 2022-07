Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man,” largely publicized as Netflix’s most expensive action extravaganza yet, is debuting on the streaming service this Friday. The tale of an operative who does the CIA’s dirty work (played by Ryan Gosling), who then becomes the target of another, more sadistic contractor (played by Chris Evans), it’s good, old-fashioned spy-versus-spy stuff. The action sequences (there are nine) are huge and elaborately put together, which is fitting given the Russos’ history with Marvel Studios (they made two “Captain America” movies and the last two “Avengers” movies).

