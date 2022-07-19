ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea dies at 85

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime New York Mets Spanish broadcaster Juan Alicea has died. He was 85.

The team said Alicea died Monday in his sleep at home in Florida. Alicea joined the Mets in April 1969, the season they won their first World Series championship, and worked in the scouting and community relations departments.

Alicea started doing Spanish broadcasts for the Mets in 1982 and called more than 4,000 games through 2019.

The Mets named the Spanish radio booth at Citi Field in his honor last year.

