JOHNSTON, Iowa — AtIowa Hero Academy, everything is hands-on. The five-day overnight camp is put on by Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department for Iowa girls ages 15-18. From firearm simulations to search and rescue drills, to learning how to use fire hoses and hydrants, the camp aims to empower young women. The goal is to help them become heroes in their own communities by developing leadership skills, confidence and the courage to serve others.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO