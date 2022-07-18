Moose on the Loose: Home Run Derby

NEW YORK (AP) — Yu Darvish always makes the New York Mets look light on offense. General manager Billy Eppler is trying to do something about that — no matter which opponent is on the mound. Darvish dominated the Mets again, and Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer off three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer that sent the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 victory Friday night. “We beat a guy like that, that can really give you some momentum,” Hosmer said. “We did a good job of really just sticking to our approach tonight. We wanted to wait him out a little bit.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO