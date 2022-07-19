ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California State Fair opening weekend ‘roaring success’ despite turnout drop, officials say

By Amelia Davidson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DY9Yr_0gkDDg3F00

California State Fair officials called the fair’s opening weekend a “roaring success,” as visitors flocked to the Cal Expo event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Monday news release, “tens of thousands” of people visited the fair from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. The weekend attendance marked a drop from the 2019 opening weekend, when around 100,000 residents came to the fair. State fair spokeswoman Darla Givens said that the fair could not provide more specific turnout numbers for the weekend.

But fair officials heralded a safe and smooth start to the 17-day fair, especially in light of the pandemic hiatus. For just the second time since 2009, the opening weekend saw no arrests, Givens said.

“We’re very excited that the opening weekend was so well received by our guests, who helped celebrate California with an exciting, successful and safe start,” said Cal Expo General Manager and CEO Rick Pickering in a Monday news release.

The fair sold 8,225 unlimited ride wristbands and 14,000 fast passes during opening weekend, as well as 10,000 individual ride tickets. The most popular ride was the white-water flume, which saw 8,500 riders turning to the water ride to take respite from the triple-digit heat.

Officials also praised the new clear bag policy for helping keep security lines short, allowing visitors to enter the fair quickly. The clear bag policy is one of a number of new security features adopted at the fair this year , which may have helped limit opening weekend arrests.

During opening weekend, fair officials also announced the winner of the annual food festival — this year, a cinnamon toast caramel roll from County Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

The State Fair will remain open through July 31.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KTLA

California’s worst counties for commuters; No, L.A. isn’t No. 1

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Fair#County Fairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX40

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California and will head to the Mrs. America national pageant in Las Vegas.  Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.  […]
ELK GROVE, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

Will California's minimum wage increase to $18?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the average is $5.79/gallon, down from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

Why the California Legislature just failed to vote against a remnant of slavery

How can California claim to be the nation’s progressive leader if we can’t wipe away a remnant of slavery?. California’s leadership has taken amazing steps to defend immigrants, combat climate change and, most recently, protect women’s rights. Yet the state Senate recently failed to pass Assembly Constitutional Amendment 3, which would have given voters an opportunity to remove language in California’s constitution allowing for indentured servitude.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

20K+
Followers
762
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy