Oxford, MS

Five Ole Miss Baseball Players Selected on Day Two of 2022 MLB Draft

hottytoddy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Ole Miss Rebels had their names called Monday during the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Junior pitcher Derek Diamond, junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia,...

www.hottytoddy.com

Comments / 0

hottytoddy.com

Autumn Gillespie Named Softball Volunteer Assistant Coach

After spending a season as a student assistant coach while completing her master’s degree, former Rebel All-SEC Catcher Autumn Gillespie has stepped into the role of Volunteer Assistant Coach, head coach Jamie Trachsel announced Friday. Gillespie brings valuable experience to the Rebels, with nearly 200 starts in her playing...
OXFORD, MS
bulletintimesnews.com

Baseball Season Ends for All-Stars

All-star teams from Bolivar’s Dizzy Dean Baseball league went 4-8 at the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, MS July 15-19, with each team winning at least one game. The 6U squad, coached by Phillip Roberts, dropped a pair of games before a 25-9 win over Batesville Cardinals on Sunday. The team bowed out on Sunday afternoon, falling 28-13 to Starkville, MS.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Evan Brown Receives GCAA All-American Scholar Recognition

Ole Miss men’s golfer Evan Brown received the honor of being named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), the organization announced Thursday. In his first and only year as a member of the Rebel squad, Brown collected the honor for the first...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Cedric Johnson Looks to Build on 2021 Season

Ole Miss junior defensive end Cedric Johnson met with the media on Monday as a part of the 2022 SEC Media Days in Atlanta. Johnson comes into the season after playing in all 13-games as a sophomore in which he recorded a total of 33 tackles to go along with seven quarterback hurries.
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

Oxford NIL Club Launches to Financially Support Ole Miss Football Players

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Oxford NIL Club was launched on Thursday morning, a club that benefits Ole Miss Rebels football players through the use of name, image and likeness. According to a release tweeted by defensive back Roman Rashada, proceeds from the club will equally support the 100-plus members of the team who are a part of the club. This comes in the midst of the landscape of college football undergoing a massive shift under NIL legislation, something Rebel coach Lane Kiffin has been vocal about since the changes began.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Golf Ranked Third Overall Amongst WGCA All-Scholar Teams

The Ole Miss women’s golf team earned a new program-best mark Wednesday enroute to receiving WGCA All-Scholar Team honors, with the Rebels’ team GPA of 3.890 ranking third in the nation. The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team GPA, which includes...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Releases 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years, Ole Miss women’s basketball continues to generate buzz heading into year five of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era, announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Friday. “We are excited about the mix of quality home and away matchups for our...
OXFORD, MS
visitmississippi.org

6 Great Mississippi Venues to Tailgate Indoors

When a new sports season starts, gathering with friends and fans in homes and local hangouts to cheer on your favorite team is always a good time. When you want to catch the big game but aren’t in the mood to host a party at home, Mississippi has you covered with plenty of sports bars, restaurants, and pubs to get you in the spirit. From storied institutions to local watering holes, Mississippi makes it easy to grab a pint or signature cocktail and fill up on your favorite gameday foods—whether you’re in the mood for buffalo wings, pizza, burgers, or barbecue—then sit back, relax, and watch the game. Here are six perfect places for an indoor tailgate in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi chef to battle in Great American Seafood Cook-Off

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisiana officials announced Chef Cooper Miller, of the Forklift Restaurant in Tupelo, Mississippi, will face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. While at Forklift, Miller serves up his take on Southern Creole Cuisine. He spent...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Crain named Miss Mississippi Hospitality

Photo: Hannah Grace Crain, Hernando, 2022 Mississippi Miss Hospitality (center) is joined by: Ellis Ann Jackson, Starkville, first alternate; Aubree Dillon, Madison County, second alternate; Katherine Bishop, Pike County, third alternate; and Anna Kaitlyn Ashley, Magee, fourth alternate. (Miss Mississippi Hospitality Facebook) A big night for Hannah Grace Crain Saturday...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death

Police in north Mississippi shot and killed a Tennessee woman Wednesday after officers said she led them on a car chase and then pointed a gun at them. WREG-TV reported that the DeSoto County coroner identified the woman killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi, as 39-year-old Molka Horton of Memphis, Tennessee. Her body was being sent to the Mississippi medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford’s Leading Wine & Spirits Retailer Introduces First Wine Club!

Since opening in October of 2021, Oxford Wines & Spirits has provided customers with the best selection, prices, and customer service in Oxford, Mississippi. When owner Luke McKey decided to open Campus Wines & Spirits on Jackson Avenue, he felt the city’s residents were missing the wine culture and atmosphere he experienced while living in Seattle.
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore

Timothy Gabriel “Gabe” Moore, 31, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home in Batesville, MS. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Gabe was born September 24, 1990, in Madison, WI. He was the owner and operator of Mobile Dent Solutions in Batesville, MS and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pinckneyville, IL. Gabe was a talented gunsmith with an excellent shot, and enjoyed target shooting in his free time. He also loved to play video games. Competing with other players online, Gabe saw the value in the friendships and camaraderie found in the gaming community. With a compassionate heart, he had a great love for animals and all living creatures. Gabe’s closest companion was his special dog, Bowser, who passed away in October of 2020. Most of all, Gabe was a loving and protective brother to his siblings, whom he cared for deeply. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilford Kolves, Jewell and Flavilla Moore, and Wendell and Shirley Daniel.
BATESVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Travel Fund for UM Students Reaches Endowment Level

A new travel fund that provides University of Mississippi students with career-influencing experiential learning opportunities has hit endowment level, thanks to generous Ole Miss donors. The fund honoring the late Carolyn Ellis Staton, the university’s first female provost, offsets expenses incurred by Ole Miss students who travel for learning opportunities...
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Alderman says Horn Lake is open for business

Dave Young grew up in Horn Lake at a time when it was bigger than Southaven and there was talk of annexing their neighbor to the east. But over the last 12 years, while Southaven, Olive Branch and Hernando have experienced explosive growth, Horn Lake has been reduced to being the last choice in DeSoto County that people want to move to.
HORN LAKE, MS
panolian.com

Williams earns place in Rural Physicians program

Morgan Kaye Williams, a Sardis native and junior at Xavier University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program (MRPSP). Williams is the daughter of Rachel McKinney-Williams and the late Rev. Kevin Williams. Created in 2007, MRPSP identifies college sophomores and juniors...
SARDIS, MS
desotocountynews.com

Field elected to lead state automobile dealers association

Photo: Landers Buick GMC in Southaven, one of the dealerships Jeff Field leads as partner/Chief Operating Officer of the Landers Auto Group. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Jeff Field has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA). Field is a partner and Chief Operating Officer of Landers Auto Group, a multi-state dealership group operating 14 dealerships. Field and his company employ over 500 people.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified

UPDATE: DeSoto County Coroner has identified the woman killed as Molka Horton, age 39 of Memphis. Her body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi and now several officers are on leave, sources say. […]
HORN LAKE, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis-Shelby County Schools welcomes retirees back to the classroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new state law allowing retired teachers in Tennessee to return to the classroom without losing their retirement benefits is helping to fuel a hiring boost for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). To maximize the boost, the district is hosting open interviews for retired teachers interested in...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

