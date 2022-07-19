ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Movies in the Park canceled due to weather in Springfield

By Brett Willand
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two was set to begin Monday.

Springfield welcomes back Movies in the Park

Unfortunately, Monday’s events were canceled due to inclement weather. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.

The series will continue Wednesday night at Calhoun Park starting at 8:15 p.m.

