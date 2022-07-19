Movies in the Park canceled due to weather in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “Movies in the Park” is back this summer as week two was set to begin Monday.Springfield welcomes back Movies in the Park
Unfortunately, Monday’s events were canceled due to inclement weather. The event provides an opportunity for the whole family to be together and enjoy a movie under the stars.
The series will continue Wednesday night at Calhoun Park starting at 8:15 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
