Black Ankle Vineyards in central Maryland just expanded the options for customers who want to sample its wines. You can stop by its location at 14463 Black Ankle Road in Mt. Airy now for tastings, something the winery stopped because of the pandemic in 2020 and just restarted. For a while, it was offering only flights but not the traditional bar tastings. Now both options exist, as does wine by the glass and bottle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO