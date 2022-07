The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Keon Tremain Taplett, age 25 has been sentenced to a combined 49 years in Prison after having been convicted in a May jury trial on two counts of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.

