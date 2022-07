(The Center Square) - Hawaii’s unemployment rate rose slightly in June, according to data from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in June, up from May’s revised 4.1% unemployment rate, DBEDT said. The seasonally adjusted rate reflects fluctuations in hiring and layoff patterns usually observed in certain seasons, including summer vacation. There were 28,900 unemployed Hawaiians in June and a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 677,250.

