I visited Disneyland Paris' new Avengers Campus. Here are 18 of the best details die-hard Marvel fans won't want to miss.

By Kirsten Acuna
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

There's a room dedicated to Peggy Carter in Avengers Campus if you know where to look.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

  • Insider previewed Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on July 20.
  • The land is filled with nods to Marvel movies and shows and other Disney parks.
  • From Deadpool to a Peggy Carter room, here are the best ones you don't want to miss when you visit.
Deadpool appears briefly on the Avengers Assemble: Force Flight attraction queue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqrt8_0gkD8xww00
Deadpool at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider, 20th Century Fox

A mention of Wade Wilson appears during an approximately nine-minute video inside the attraction's queue .

On the attraction, Iron Man/Tony Stark learns a Kree missile is heading towards Earth to destroy it.

Seeking help, Tony goes through his list of contacts and the names of various Marvel characters flash on the screen.

Deadpool is featured under a "Do Not Contact" list of Marvel characters which also includes Kraglin, Nebula, and Yondu of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Loki, Brock Rumlov aka Crossbones, Sonny Burch ("Ant-Man and the Wasp" villain"), and former Stark Industries' scientist William Ginter Riva who reappeared in 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" working with Mysterio.

The antihero is one of many Marvel characters to make a cameo on the attraction queue. Spider-Girl, Miles Morales, Wiz Kid, and Squirrel Girl are among other names to pop up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6KSx_0gkD8xww00
Miles Morales is among the names who show up in Avengers Campus. Morales' artwork can be seen at Disneyland's park in California.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Sony Pictures Animation

When the video scrolls by the list of Peter Parker's Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.) buddies, you can spot a few younger heroes who haven't appeared in the MCU yet: Doreen A. Green aka Squirrel Girl, Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl, Takeshi Matsuya aka Wiz Kid, and Anya Corazon aka Spider-Girl.

Harley Keener ("Iron Man 3") can also be spotted among the youngsters' names.

Most of these characters are mentioned on lockers inside the Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure.

The Time Variance Authority from Disney+'s "Loki" is also referenced in the same video.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWtgo_0gkD8xww00
The TVA is referenced at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Marvel Studios

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris takes place in the vast Marvel multiverse. (It's the answer you get from Disney if you ask how Tony Stark exists on Avengers Campus when he died in "Avengers: Endgame.")

On "Loki," we learned all about the multiverse and how there are variant versions of characters.

It's not too surprising to see the Time Variance Authority (TVA) mentioned on the attraction. At Disneyland's California theme park, a variant version of Loki appeared after the show debuted on Disney+.

It's more interesting to learn that this Tony Stark has an awareness of the TVA.

Ms. Marvel appears in the same video in a nod to Disney's newest cruise, Disney Wish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRa3Q_0gkD8xww00
Rocket Raccoon, Ant-Man, and Ms. Marvel appear in the queue video for Avengers Assemble: Flight Force at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

One of the biggest surprises is that Ms. Marvel appears in the Force Flight queue video.

Not only is it a direct connection to her Disney+ show, but Ms. Marvel's cameo is a reference to her appearance on the new Disney Wish cruise, connecting Marvel stories across Disney experiences so they don't feel random and singular.

In the same video clip, Iron Man refers to Sam Wilson as Captain America.

The red wine at Pym Kitchen comes bottled in a glass particle tube that you'll want to take a close look at.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E82LR_0gkD8xww00
The label of the Brouilly at Pym Kitchen showcases the wine's molecule.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The label on the tube showcases the molecule for the wine.

Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie Lang, is mentioned on the place mat at Pym Kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9HMI_0gkD8xww00
Cassie Lang's name can be spotted at the bottom of the place mat at Pym Kitchen.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

In the comics, Scott Lang's daughter eventually becomes a hero named Stinger aka Ant-Girl.

Two signs in Pym Kitchen humorously warn guests to use Pym Particles responsibly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auPeT_0gkD8xww00
When you enter Pym Kitchen, make a left and then another left to find these signs.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Ant-Man uses Pym Particles to shrink or grow large.

Two signs in the Pym Kitchen restaurant seating area tell guests to not use the enlarging Pym Particle inside a building, illustrating that they'll need a roof repair.

The second image hilariously warns guests not to use the shrinking Pym Particle near wildlife or they may become bird chow.

Black Panther and Black Widow's gear can be found hanging in a display cage in Stark Factory.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyO6L_0gkD8xww00
How to find it: When you walk into Stark Factory, take a left into the next room and then make a right and the display cage will be on the wall in front of you.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

During a Walt Disney Imagineering panel on the creation of Avengers Campus, Björn Heerwagen, director of show design and production, told press, including Insider, that the gear in the display case will be rotated out when new films come out.

"We wanted to put the prop cages in to do a shout-out to the films, but it also means that as films come out we can change our props so that our fans can kind of go, 'Oh that's come in there from this film,'" Heerwagen said.

Peggy Carter has an office inside Stark Factory filled with Easter eggs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBBjj_0gkD8xww00
Make sure you go into the Stark Factory to find Peggy Carter's office.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

A photo of Steve Rogers hangs up in Peggy Carter's office along with Agent Carter's iconic red hat and Captain America's original shield .

The filing cabinets behind Peggy's desk reference other Avengers Campuses, Marvel characters, test cases, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIL0n_0gkD8xww00
One of the two Peggy Carter filing cabinets in the Stark Factory.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

The 16 drawers on the first filing cabinet on the left reference Howard Stark inventions and research, Project Rebirth (the Super Soldier project), Steve Rogers case files, Winter Soldier intel, Red Room ("Black Widow") intel, Hydra intel, research by Dr. Zola and Dr. Erskine, vibranium and Tesseract test studies, and files and test subjects for Project Paperclip (referenced in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier").

The 18 drawers on the second filing cabinet reference other Avengers Campus locations, including the Paris one, and Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) archives.

Most interesting are two drawers labeled "Active Missions: Hong Kong" and "Active Missions: Shanghai," referencing areas at Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland. Both parks contain Marvel attractions.

There are also drawers referencing a Valkyrie plane case archive ("Thor" franchise), Red Skull, and Camp Lehigh.

Avengers Campus' art director Beth Clapperton can be spotted on the land's Fan-tastic food truck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNpLR_0gkD8xww00
Photos of Clapperton can be seen on the side and back of the truck.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

"The producer of Avengers Campus thought it would be fun if I pose as the fictional owner of that food truck," Clapperton told me during an interview inside Avengers Campus.

"I am an Avengers fan and I have gone around the world and I have taken selfies of myself in certain Avengers iconic spots," Clapperton added.

On the truck, you can find eight different photos of Clapperton along the side and back of the truck.

She and the food truck have visited California's Avengers Campus, the Stark tower, Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, and New Asgard (which appears in "Thor: Love and Thunder").

The Fan-tastic Food truck is filled with other Easter eggs, including nods to the Stark Expo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLWKV_0gkD8xww00
Stark Expo stickers at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Marvel Studios

The Stark Expo, a celebration of technology of the future based on the 1964 World's Fair, was an event featured in "Iron Man 2."

Various Stark Expo stickers on the truck reference the 1954 and 1974 Stark Expos.

Hong Kong Disneyland's upcoming Avengers Campus is supposed to be in the theme of the Stark Expo.

Look at the front of the truck and you'll spot Tony Stark's license plate from "The Avengers."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVLYL_0gkD8xww00
Inside Fan-tastic Food truck at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Make sure to look inside the passenger window to spot even more items.

A Spider-Man backpack, a Captain America shield pillow, and Pop Funkos (Rocket, Groot, Cling, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Thanos) line the driver's seat and dashboard.

A hat featuring Rocket Raccoon can be seen in front of the steering wheel.

Other Marvel nods you can find on the truck include the Hawkeye logo, a mention of the Mark 5 Iron Man armor, Mary Jane Watson's band called The Mary Janes, and Cosmo the Space Dog (appeared briefly in "Guardians of the Galaxy").

The names of people who worked on Avengers Campus can be spotted in the Spider-Man WEB Adventure ride queue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ8Xk_0gkD8xww00
Spider-Man WEB Adventure time cards at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

When you pass by the area that asks Stark employees to stamp their time cards, take a close look at the time cards on the wall to spot names of Disney employees.

Insider spotted Walt Disney Imagineering art directors Keith Rector and Beth Clapperton and show design and production manager Emma Yeates .

The Department of Damage Control is referenced on boxes hanging high in Avengers Campus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iUJt_0gkD8xww00
You need to look up to find some of the Marvel nods in Avengers Campus.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

Originally created by the US government and Stark Industries to help with superhero battle clean-ups, the group evolved into a law enforcement agency that rounds up super-powered individuals and collects dangerous objects.

The DODC recently appeared on "Ms. Marvel," trying to apprehend the young hero.

An ad at the very back of Avengers Campus for Stark Motors contains the year 1955.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpVTO_0gkD8xww00
You can find this on the back wall if you sit outside at the Super Diner.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

1955 is the year Disneyland opened in California.

There's a variation of this poster for the car of the future seen inside the Spider-Man WEB Adventure attraction.

A Shawarma Palace sticker can be found on the truck as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3KlM_0gkD8xww00
Shawarma Palace sticker at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Marvel Studios

The Avengers went out for shawarma at the end of 2012's "The Avengers."

There are also two shawarma carts inside Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus.

A sticker of Lucky the Pizza Dog from "Hawkeye" can be found on the WEB food truck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwcMY_0gkD8xww00
A sticker for Lucky can be found on the WEB food truck.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider

He's the dog that Kate Bishop took in on "Hawkeye."

Read the original article on Insider

