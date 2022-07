BALTIMORE (WBFF) — State Del. Brooke Lierman has won the Democratic nomination for Maryland Comptroller beating out Bowie Mayor Tim Adams. "Tonight we are one big step closer to building a better Maryland, together. Eighteen months ago I had a vision of running a truly grassroots campaign that would meet people where they are - from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore and everywhere in between," Lierman said on Twitter late Tuesday.

