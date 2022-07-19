Roadways flood in wake of Hudson Valley storms

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. -- It is "lights out" for a New York state solar power initiative.More than 1,000 solar panels installed in Rockland County in 2018 have since been dismantled.The skeletal remains of a solar panel array speak to a project that never paid off, an attempt to generate clean green solar power on land controlled by the state Department of Transportation just outside the hamlet of Pearl River in the town of Orangetown.There were 1,196 solar panels on the frames, harnessing the rays of the sun, enough to power 80 homes a year.At least, that was the promise.Images from Google Maps...

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO