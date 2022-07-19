ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

Roadways flood in wake of Hudson Valley storms

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few spots across the Hudson Valley are still dealing with flooding, but the worst of Monday's storm appears to have left the region, News 12 meteorologists say. State Department...

Mid-Hudson News Network

18-wheeler accident during rush hour brings Mid-Hudson Bridge to standstill

HIGHLAND – A tractor-trailer carrying general municipal waste overturned on the westbound side of the Mid-Hudson Bridge on Thursday afternoon, bringing traffic to a crawl. The 18-wheeler had just crossed into Ulster County after crossing the bridge and overturned in the center of the westbound curve after crossing the bridge at approximately 5 p.m.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Floodwaters trap cars in NY, NJ after storms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Stormy weather spelled trouble for travelers across New York and New Jersey on Monday: rain poured into subway stations, floodwaters trapped cars and a van fell into a sinkhole. In all, around 1.85 inches of rain fell in Central Park. Even more fell elsewhere: Teterboro saw 2.7 inches and White Plains […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

OG Tiny House for Sale in Highland, New York

It could be considered one of the Hudson Valley's Original Tiny Homes. This 1920s cottage in West Park, New York with a Highland, New York mailing address is what old school tiny homes looked light before the movement caught on. Long before people were rolling modern styled portable tiny homes...
HIGHLAND, NY
CBS New York

Solar power initiative in Rockland County town eliminated

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. -- It is "lights out" for a New York state solar power initiative.More than 1,000 solar panels installed in Rockland County in 2018 have since been dismantled.The skeletal remains of a solar panel array speak to a project that never paid off, an attempt to generate clean green solar power on land controlled by the state Department of Transportation just outside the hamlet of Pearl River in the town of Orangetown.There were 1,196 solar panels on the frames, harnessing the rays of the sun, enough to power 80 homes a year.At least, that was the promise.Images from Google Maps...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

