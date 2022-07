NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was caught on camera tampering with a campaign sign in the front yard of a Williamson County home. In a Ring camera video, the man is shown driving down the street of a Cool Springs neighborhood, parked his vehicle and got out of it. He walked up to the campaign sign and pulled it up from the yard and then proceeded to the front door and rang the doorbell.

