No big surprise here, but the weekend looks to be baking hot. But it should be plenty dry for these suggested outings. This is the fiddlers jamboree deluxe, and it returns to the Franklin town square Friday and Saturday. The free event kicks off Friday with performances by Larry & Cheryl Chunn & A Step Ahead from 7-8:30 p.m. and The Fiddle Man-Tim Watson from 8:30-10 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday will see a variety of musical competitions with individual musicians playing mandolins, banjos and more to full band competitions and some Appalachian flatfoot dancing.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO