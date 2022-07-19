ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said.

Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Police said a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were inside a tent on July 7, at 5:33 p.m. in Mormon Slough near Airport Way when Mora allegedly lit the tent on fire with an accelerant and walked away.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The man, not yet identified, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman was also taken to a hospital with severe injuries, according to police. Police said Mora was allegedly dating the man. When she saw him with another woman, she burned the tent with the two inside, according to police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

SJPD cleared of wrongdoing in deadly 2021 shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting of a murder suspect by the San Jose Police Departement in January 2021 was ruled “lawful” by the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. However, the victim’s lawyers and family disagree with the decision.  David Tovar Jr. was unarmed, but police say they had reason to believe he was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

9 arrested after 32 lbs of fentanyl, $33K cash recovered in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Nine suspects were arrested on felony charges related to drug trafficking, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Twitter. Authorities recovered 32.34 pounds of fentanyl, 1.12 pounds of heroin, 12 ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms, body armor, and $33,000 in cash. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Lathrop shooting

LATHROP, Calif. — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in Lathrop. Sgt. Greg Mortensen, with Lathrop Police Department, told ABC10 that an investigation into the shooting is underway along the 900 block of Mingo Way. He said a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no...
LATHROP, CA
KRON4 News

Man pleads guilty to stealing marijuana, starting shootout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing plants from a marijuana grow, which then started a shootout, according to the United States Department of Justice. The incident happened in Richmond on August 1, 2017. Joevonne Ralls, 25, admitted that he and two other people broke into a warehouse where […]
RICHMOND, CA
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
LODI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Bcn Rrb
KRON4 News

1 killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said. “Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived,...
ANTIOCH, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Baby found dead at Lodi homeless encampment, mother arrested

LODI, Calif. — A woman in Lodi is facing murder charges in the death of her baby after giving birth in an encampment, authorities said. Ebonie Allen, 23, was arrested after authorities found a deceased infant along State Route 99 near Pine Street in San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol said in a release on Thursday.
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

Questions remain after Stockton shooting that left woman dead, teen injured

STOCKTON, Calif. — The day after a deadly shooting in a Stockton neighborhood, residents who spoke with KCRA 3 expressed their fatigue with violence. The Stockton Police Department announced that it arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with shooting two women and killing one of them. It happened near Albany and Astor drives. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and another gunman who accompanied him tried to rob the women, each ages 18 and 20, after he and another unidentified male met up with them. Police said that is when the two alleged gunmen shot at both women, killing the 20-year-old.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two dead, one injured following family dispute in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman are dead and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries following a family dispute in Modesto early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to a report of someone shot just after 5 a.m. initially believed that a family member had barricaded […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Thieves Are Targeting Farmers In Stanislaus County, Stealing ATVs And Tools

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are sending out a warning to farmers in eastern Stanislaus County after a rash of thefts and break-ins at ranches. Investigators say thieves are cutting through fences and gates – and breaking locks. It appears the suspects are targeting ATVs and tools, and they’re using the stolen ATVs to steal copper wire as well. The thefts are happening from Highways 132 and 120. The latest area hit was Fogarty and Warnerville roads. In at least one case, the sheriff’s office says a suspect pulled a gun on a farmer who was following them.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police safely detonate grenade at Campbell home

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department responded to a call of a grenade found at a home Thursday afternoon. The grenade was later safely detonated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad. You can watch video of the detonation above. Campbell police said the grenade was found live. There was a […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for fatal shooting near Lafayette in March

(BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Lafayette in March, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Don-Juan Watson, 19, and Jalin Washington, 20, were arrested after sheriff’s deputies served warrants at a home in Antioch. They are accused...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Fetus taken from funeral home, thrown away

LODI, Calif. (BCN) –A fetus was taken from a funeral home in Lodi and disposed of in a waste container, police announced this weekend. Police said they received a report Saturday from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home about the fetus being gone from their storage area. During an investigation, video footage from two weeks prior […]
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy