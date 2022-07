HORICON | Just after 8 p.m. on the evening of July 16, Chestertown-based State Police were summoned to the site of an ATV accident on Hayesburg Road in the Town of Horicon. Following their preliminary investigation, police say Warrensburg resident Conor B. Kealy, 39, was headed east on Hayesburg Road when he lost control of his ATV as he attempted to turn right onto Burnt Hill Road. Although North Warren EMS rushed Kealy to Glens Falls Hospital, he died as a result of his injuries.

WARRENSBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO