Kalamazoo County, MI

Health officials advise masking up due to high level of cases in Kalamazoo County

By Jerry Malec
go955.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County health officials are advising people to mask up due to high coronavirus transmission levels. State health data is showing some of the highest new case rates are in...

go955.com

