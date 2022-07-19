ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nate And Gabby Have A Super-Sweet Bachelorette 1-On-1 Date Together

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight 1 of any Bachelorette season is always pretty overwhelming, and that was especially the case with Season 19. During the first night of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, they were introduced to the largest number of contestants for one season in Bachelor Nation history. There were a lot of...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
soultracks.com

Ida Pendergrass, mother of Teddy Pendergrass, dies at 104

(July 20, 2022) She was an amazing woman who raised a son who conquered the music, and she then went on to live a life longer than most folks could dream. Tonight, we say goodbye to Ida Pendergrass, mother of the late R&B star Teddy Pendergrass. She was an incredible 104 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Elite Daily

25 New Orleans Bachelorette Party Captions To Kick Off A Lifelong Party

All new brides are entitled to the party of a lifetime, so what better place to take your girls to celebrate than New Orleans, Louisiana? Of course, visiting during Mardi Gras is an ideal time to party like you’re getting paid, but don’t worry if that doesn’t line up with your wedding date because the city keeps the soirée going year-round. New Orleans is a super unique place with a rich and diverse culture, amazing food, and a festive spirit. It’s a totally different vibe than any other American city, but you’ll probably forget you’re even in the U.S. because of the city’s distinct culture. Round up your best party crew – scratch that, your “I do krewe” — and parade down the streets of New Orleans. Share all your amazing memories with your loved ones on Instagram with a one of these fun New Orleans bachelorette party captions for your Big Easy Instagram posts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Deadline

‘Cindy Snow’ Ruled Out For Next Season On Fox, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere By Warner Bros. TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Announced prematurely during Fox’s pre-taped 2022 upfront presentation in May, dark comedy Cindy Snow will not be airing on the network this coming season after all. Following months of back-and-forth between Fox and series’ producer Warner Bros. Television, the network has allowed the studio to shop Cindy Snow, from The Flight Attendant creator Steve Yockey, to other outlets, and WBTV is expected to do so. Depending on how that goes, I hear there is still a possibility for Fox and WBTV to make a deal for Cindy Snow to air on Fox...
TV SERIES
Variety

Chuck Lorre and Wife Arielle Lorre to Separate

Click here to read the full article. Chuck Lorre, the producer behind “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and many other TV hits, is separating from his wife of nearly four years, Arielle Lorre. The two were married in September 2018. Arielle Lorre is a lifestyle influencer who is known for her active presence on Instagram and YouTube with a focus on health and wellness. The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Variety. “It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Prince Harry Revealed How He Knew Meghan Was His “Soulmate”

Every time I read something about the way that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up for each other, I get so emo! OK, let’s focus up: At a recent speech at the U.N., Harry opened up about all the time they spent in Botswana getting to know each other in the early stages of their relationship, and how it’s a super special place for them. And of course, there is a connection to Princess Diana. I’m not crying, you’re crying. READ MORE.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorettes
Elite Daily

After Everything, Khloé Reportedly Still Thinks Tristan’s A Great Dad

Let’s be real: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship was never sunshine and rainbows. Even if you haven’t been ~keeping up~ with the Kardashians, you probably know Thompson has a not-great habit of cheating on Kardashian. His paternity scandal in December 2021 didn’t exactly help smooth things over, either. The silver lining? Throughout all the painful relationship drama, the NBA star’s dedication to his and Kardashian’s daughter, True, hasn’t wavered, and Kardashian reportedly still thinks Thompson is a “wonderful dad.”
NBA
Elite Daily

Drake Fought A Bee While On Vacation, & The Bee Might’ve Won

Sure, Drake is reported to have collaborated with Queen Bey on her new Renaissance album, but his relationship with actual bees isn’t so sweet. The Grammy-winning rapper, who recently dropped his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, was on vacation in St. Tropez, France, earlier in July when a buzzing bee disrupted his meal at a local beach club.
ANIMALS
Elite Daily

Celeb Chef Melissa King On How To Glow Up Your Food Photos For Social Media

Whether you’re an aspiring home cook or just love to indulge in all things delicious, there’s no denying: food is art. From crafting a new recipe from scratch to the intricate plating of a dish, creativity flows in and out of kitchens. For celebrity chef Melissa King, blending her culinary skills with visual arts comes as second nature; much like her cooking itself. “I knew I wanted to be a chef ever since I was young,” King explains. “Even though at times it felt the world was against that decision, it always came down to my own happiness. I realized cooking is my love language…I knew that cooking had the power to bring people together and nurture us.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Maya Hawke Has An Idea For How Stranger Things Can Bring Eddie Back

Warning: Stranger Things 4 spoilers follow. There are a lot of things fans want from Stranger Things’ final season, but one stands above all the rest: the return of Eddie Munson. Hawkins’ metal-loving outcast stole fans’ hearts in Season 4, especially during his final act, when he sacrificed himself to save the town that unjustly vilified him. Although he was eaten by demobats, Eddie became such a beloved character among the fandom that pretty much everyone is trying to figure out a way he could return for the final season — and that includes his co-stars. In particular, Maya Hawke shared her idea for how Eddie can come back in Stranger Things 5. (Duffer Brothers, are you listening?)
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Where The Crawdads Sing

Where The Crawdads Sing is the newest novel to film adaptation to hit the big screen this summer. Written in 2018 by zoologist Delia Owens, the tender tale of love is part coming of age, part murder mystery, and it instantly hooked readers as one of the biggest global bestsellers of all time. Reese Witherspoon included it in her famous bookclub and went on to produce the adaption under her Hello Sunshine production company. After years of anticipation, it’s finally in theaters now, and stars Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones as the resilient Kya Clark. Whether you’ve read the book cover to cover and can’t wait to see it come to life, or you’re curious to experience the haunting story for the first time, these Where The Crawdads Sing quotes make for moody Instagram captions you can pair with your outdoor pics this summer.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy