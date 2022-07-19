ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Planning committee finalizes recommendations for Riverhead’s $10 million grant award

By Alek Lewis
By Alek Lewis
riverheadlocal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Riverhead’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee voted today to recommend 10 projects for funding through the $10 million downtown revitalization grant awarded to the town in January. The bulk of the funding recommended by the committee would go to projects at and around the town’s two major...

riverheadlocal.com

riverheadlocal

Town Board wrap: New police officers sworn, Railroad Avenue restaurant gets final approval, grant applications for town square projects OK’d

Three new full-time police officers were hired and sworn in during the Riverhead Town Board meeting on Tuesday. The board appointed Sabina Costantini and James Mettrock, two part-time officers in the department, and John Dahlem Jr., a Riverhead fire marshal, to the position of probationary police officer. “We got three...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead to receive another $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds

Riverhead Town will receive another $1.72 million in COVID-19 relief funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to data released today by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor announced the distribution of another $387 million in COVID relief funds to local government, matching the state’s 2021 distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to 1,452 local governments across the state.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $255 Million in Grants Available for Critical Water Infrastructure Projects Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the availability of $255 million in state grants for critical water infrastructure projects that will protect public health and the environment through the State's Water Infrastructure Improvement, Intermunicipal Grant, and State Septic System Replacement programs. This announcement marks the latest action by Governor Hochul to upgrade New York's water and sewer systems, reduce water pollution, and safeguard vital drinking water supplies from emerging contaminants and toxic chemicals. This infusion of public funds will continue to help make water infrastructure investments more affordable for local governments and create jobs in the manufacturing, engineering, construction, plant operations, and related industry sectors. The announcement was made in Suffolk County where $20 million from the State's Septic Replacement Program will help address more than 2,000 substandard or failing septic systems and cesspools that cause significant water quality impairments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.22.22

• It will be sunny today, with a high temperature near 90 degrees and a west wind 6 to 10 miles per hour, becoming southwest in the afternoon. There’s an air quality health advisory in Suffolk County this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 70. Saturday will be sunny, with a high near 90, and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau's housing plan approval angers Woodmere residents

By a 6 to 1 vote the Nassau County Planning Commission approved the proposed development of 17 single-family residential lots in a horseshoe-shaped parcel on Lawrence Woodmere Academy’s south end along West Broadway and Westwood Road in Woodmere on July 14. Lawrence Woodmere Academy, a non-sectarian private school in...
WOODMERE, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Dave Calone announces candidacy for Suffolk County executive

Former federal and state prosecutor Dave Calone announced his candidacy last week to be the next Suffolk County executive. Current county executive Steve Bellone is term limited and will leave office at the end of 2023. “I’m running for county executive to make sure that everyone benefits from the same...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
TBR News Media

Breaking new ground: Construction resumes on Arlington Avenue in Port Jeff

After a roadway closure spanning nine months, construction resumed last week at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and State Route 25A. The construction project signals progress and a cooling of tensions between the Village of Port Jefferson and the New York State Department of Transportation. The initial roadway obstruction was created in September 2021 as part of the DOT’s sidewalk initiative along 25A. Under the original design, a sidewalk was added through the intersection along the pavement and changes were made to the grade, causing vehicles to get stuck at the bottom of the slope.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Detour Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Huntington

State officials announced a planned overnight detour on the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the westbound LIE at Exit 51 (State Route 231) in Huntington will be detoured onto the North Service Road on Tuesday, July 19. The detour will take place from...
HUNTINGTON, NY
