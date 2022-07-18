ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

By EDITH M. LEDERER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgCup_0gkD45Nn00
1 of 7

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.

In a keynote and often personal speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual celebration Monday of Nelson Mandela International Day, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex said a photo on his wall of his mother meeting Mandela in Cape Town in March 1997, just five months before her death, is “in my heart every day.”

He spoke about his first visit to Africa as a 13-year-old and how the continent has not only given him hope but become “my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again.”

“It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found my soul mate in my wife,” Harry said as his wife, Meghan, sat listening in the front of the vast General Assembly hall, filled with diplomats from many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations.

As the father of two young children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — the prince expressed concern about the planet they and millions of others will inherit.

The world is at “a pivotal moment,” he said, facing converging crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, a small number of people “weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many,” the “horrific” war in Ukraine and “the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States. ” That was an apparent reference to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision reversing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

“We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom -- the cause of Mandela’s life,” the prince said.

Harry said people have a choice: become apathetic, angry and despair or do what Mandela did every day during his 27 years in prison and the rest of his life including as South Africa’s first Black president, which was to “find meaning and purpose in the struggle.”

He said parents he has met around the world are as determined as Mandela was “to give their children a better shot at a brighter future … because they know the price of inaction will be paid by the next generation.”

The General Assembly established July 18 -- Mandela’s birthday -- as an international day to honor him not only by celebrating his life and contributions but by carrying out the tradition of participating in a community service activity.

Harry challenged people everywhere to commit to celebrating Mandela day not just once a year but every day by carrying out acts of service to improve the world.

“We have an obligation to give as much -- if not more -- than we take,” he said. “Let’s seek out what we have in common, empower all people to reclaim our democracies, and harness the light of Mandela’s memory to illuminate the way forward.”

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the duchess’ native Southern California, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media. They visited South Africa in 2019 with their son, Archie, on their first official tour as a family before they gave up royal duties.

New York Mayor Eric Adams, in a similar message to prince Harry’s, said many people around the globe “don’t see a future for themselves, their families or our planet” and are “serving a life sentence of despair and hopelessness.”

He said leaders “cannot fall back on excuses and inertia” and must rise to the challenge, inspired by Mandela’s courage, and “turn our pain into purpose.” That means working to end global poverty, protect the environment, provide COVID-19 vaccines to poor developing countries and end abuse against women and children around the world, he said.

Comments / 6

Kiji High
3d ago

Harry looks upset that Meghan is shaking hands with another man. It seems the man leaned over Harry to shake Meghan's hand. Meghan is beaming while Harry is disgruntled.

Reply
3
Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Could Reportedly Be Dreading The Release Of A New Book Centered On Sussexes’ Relationship With The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family reportedly became more strained after they quit The Firm. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, where they made shocking allegations against the British clan. Since then, there hasn’t been updates regarding Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship, but this could finally change next week.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Prince Charles Will Not Allow Sussexes To Serve Monarchy Part-Time With Six-Month Arrangement, Royal Expert Lady Colin Campbell Claims

Several experts believed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry needed the royal family more than the institution needed them and they probably realized it during the Platinum Jubilee celebration. There are rumors about them serving the monarchy during Prince Charles' reign, but the Prince of Wales might not agree with a six-month arrangement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle Reportedly Reprimanded Duke Of Sussex's Eton Pals, Challenges Them For Contradicting Her Woke Values And Snubs Them In Jamaica, Book Claims

Prince Harry and his pals were reportedly looking forward to a fun weekend, but Meghan Markle's lack of sense of humor allegedly spoiled their weekend reunion, according to Tom Bower's new book. Prince Harry Reportedly Did Not Expect Meghan Markle's Reaction During His Reunion With His Pals. British journalist and...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Poverty#British Royal Family#Uk#United Nations#Sussex#General Assembly#U N
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Hysterical After Seeing Cartoon Images Of Prince Charles Post-‘Embarrassing’ Camillagate Scandal, Royal Expert Claims

Princess Diana was heartbroken when she found out that Prince Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. To make things worse, the Princess of Wales reportedly tried her best to make her marriage work but to no avail. Royal experts revealed that Prince Charles was always torn between the two women, but his heart always belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'doesn't have great respect' for the Duchess of Cornwall after their bond went 'off the boil' - and now has 'no interest' in a relationship with her, royal expert claims

Prince Harry 'doesn't have great respect' for the Duchess of Cornwall and has 'no interest' in 'developing' a relationship with her, a royal expert has claimed. Camilla, 75, has been stepmother to the Duke of Sussex, 37, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty, since she married Prince Charles in 2005.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Dropping Another Bombshell Interview? Couple Spotted Leaving Oprah Winfrey's Home

Royal family, listen up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Oprah Winfrey's home on Saturday, June 25. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were in a black Range Rover as they left Winfrey's mansion. The pair drove from their $14.7 million home in Montecito, Calif., to Winfrey's home. Prince Harry, 37, wore a hat and sunglasses as he drove his wife and her pal Janina Gavankar. In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Duchess Camilla turns 75: See the best photos of Britain's future queen consort since she married Prince Charles 17 years ago

Happy birthday, Camilla! Prince Charles's wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, celebrates her 75th birthday on July 17, 2022. To mark the milestone, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the best photos of the former Camilla Parker Bowles — and future queen consort — in the 17 years since she married the Prince of Wales in the wake of their scandal-sparking decades-long love affair, starting with this joyful snapshot… Married at last! Prince Charles and his second wife, the newly titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on April 9, 2005, after their wedding service of prayer and dedication, which followed a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall earlier that day.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumors Branded ‘Baseless’ After Fact-Checkers Dismiss Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face another wave of false claims and rumors. But, fact-checkers have dismissed the latest reports about the pair, especially their marriage. Express UK said the allegations centered on the former working royals’ supposed divorce. It noted that a “vicious” headline claimed that the two personalities had signed divorce papers following Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy