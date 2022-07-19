ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Services Committee (CANCELLED)

Cover picture for the articleTeleconference until further notice. Please...

GreenwichTime

Greenwich Hospital rejected several site options for its expansion. Here's why.

GREENWICH — The Greenwich Hospital administration considered and then rejected several alternate sites for its proposed upgraded cancer facility, in part because of parking, its formal application spells out. Responding to concerns from community members that other locations might be more suitable and less intrusive to the neighborhood than...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk appoints 4 new school principals and 5 assistant principals. Here’s who they are.

NORWALK — The city’s public schools will welcome back a familiar face this fall to take the lead at P-TECH. The Norwalk Board of Education on Wednesday appointed Victor Black as the second-ever principal of P-TECH Norwalk. The board also appointed new principals at Norwalk High, Silvermine Dual-Language Magnet School and the new South Norwalk Elementary School.
NORWALK, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

A Sack, A Hack And A PAC – The Evolving Relationship Between Mayoral-Ambitious John Gomes And Anti-Ganim Political Committee

It’s just a matter of time before fired Assistant Chief Administrative Officer John Gomes gets into the mayoral race. His termination only accelerated his inevitable run. Coincidentally, or not, the Bridgeport Now Political Action Committee that already has $50k in the bank to spend on the 2023 mayoral cycle, launched a Facebook page the day after Gomes’s removal last week from a municipal role he first received upon Joe Ganim’s return to the mayoralty in 2015. A link also appears on Gomes’s Facebook page.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont announces enactment of Connecticut Clean Air Act

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Lamont said...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Longtime Trumbull public servant resigns from Board of Finance

TRUMBULL — After 37 years of public service, Board of Finance member Elaine Hammers has announced her resignation. “I’m 73,” said Hammers, a Republican, during a phone interview. “I’m done.”. Hammers formally announced her resignation July 14 in a letter to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro....
TRUMBULL, CT
Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Employees Feeling Ill

2022-07-20@12:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders were called to Walgreens at 1000 Park Avenue for several employees feeling ill. Firefighters metered for gas and found nothing. No employee was treated nor transported to the hospital. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

Assisted living for those who need it – or just want it

The Bristal Assisted Living has 23 communities in the tristate area, including White Plains and Armonk. Ultimate Care Management, a division of Engel Burman, provides oversight and guidance for the communities, with each led by an executive director who is supported by a team that includes directors of community relations, case management, wellness, recreation and more. Besides opening communities on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and in Bethpage on Long Island, The Bristal is set to begin construction on its first location in Florida in 2022.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Register Citizen

Families displaced after Bridgeport fire, official says

BRIDGEPORT — Several families were displaced after a fire broke out early Friday on North Avenue, a city official said. The city’s emergency command center received a call from a person who reported seeing flames coming from a building while driving on Route 8 around 4:40 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, city emergency management director. Subsequent callers indicated the fire was in the 600 block of North Avenue..
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford sewer rates rise for first time since 2015

STRATFORD — With the new fiscal year comes a new round of sewer use bills. And this year, for the first time in seven years, town residents and business owners will see an increase on their annual bill. The Water Pollution Control Authority has voted to raise annual household...
STRATFORD, CT
wcsu.edu

WCSU recognizes three generations of educators in one family

DANBURY, Connecticut — “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire” is a statement often misattributed to Irish poet William Butler Yeats, but more likely said by Greek philosopher Plutarch. Regardless of the quote’s origin, the aforementioned “educational fire lighting” by members of a local family is impossible to overlook — because nine family members spanning three generations have ignited the intellectual curiosity of students in classrooms from Fairfield County, Connecticut, to Westchester County, New York.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Time To Pay The Piper

2022-07-21@9:35pm–#Fairfield CT– The manager at the Patterson Club at 1118 Cross Highway is refusing to pay a musician who is now refusing to leave so they called police to have him removed. If you’re going to have a beef, have the roast beef from our sponsor!
FAIRFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Severe Storms Move Through Connecticut, Multiple Towns Reporting Damage

Several towns across Connecticut are cleaning up after severe storms ripped through parts of the state. The storms prompted multiple severe thunderstorm warnings. Towns in the greater Hartford area seem to have the most damage reports. Plymouth town officials said there are multiple road closures due to downed trees and wires.
CONNECTICUT STATE

