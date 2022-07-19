Community Services Committee (CANCELLED)

The Bristal Assisted Living has 23 communities in the tristate area, including White Plains and Armonk. Ultimate Care Management, a division of Engel Burman, provides oversight and guidance for the communities, with each led by an executive director who is supported by a team that includes directors of community relations, case management, wellness, recreation and more. Besides opening communities on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and in Bethpage on Long Island, The Bristal is set to begin construction on its first location in Florida in 2022.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO