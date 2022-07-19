ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge to decide on legality of handing out water, food to voters waiting in line at polls

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c14MB_0gkD1grw00

ATLANTA — A federal court judge could soon decide if Georgia’s ban on passing out food and water to people waiting in voting lines is unconstitutional.

A hearing was held Monday to take up the issue.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned Monday that Georgia’s Secretary of State is promising to defend that law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The issue dates back to the June presidential 2020 primary. Channel 2 Action News was out at the Fanplex polling place in southeast Atlanta, where a line stretched around the block, and it was a sweltering day.

Elliot saw groups passing out water and snacks to voters and encouraging them to stay in line.

More than six months later, the Georgia Legislature passed the controversial Election Integrity Act, which, among other things, banned anyone from passing out food and water to anyone in voting lines.

Republican lawmakers worried that it ventured dangerously close to illegal electioneering and could be abused by certain groups who could use that loophole to campaign for their candidates.

Now, a coalition of voter advocacy groups is in federal court to ask a judge to declare the ban unconstitutional.

Hannah Gebresi-Lassie was at Monday’s hearing. She helped groups pass out water before.

“As far as the lines itself, we are very careful about that because no one wants to get into trouble trying to help somebody get water or food,” Gebresi-Lassie said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement that he would defend that part of the law “all the way to the US Supreme Court if I have to. Here in Georgia we verify citizenship, require photo ID and ensure that voters are not bothered while they are in line to vote.”

Gebresi-Lassie insisted they were just trying to do the right thing on a hot summer day.

“We believe in serving the people. We believe in humanity. We believe in integrity, and that looks like being allowed to hand someone a bottle of water on a 98-degree day,” Gebresi-Lassie said.

We expect the judge will announce a decision on the case in the next few weeks.

Comments / 102

Timothy Q Williams
3d ago

ok first off, ate you not smart enough to think ahead? carry a bottle of water with you, make a sandwich to take , hell pretend you are going to work a pack a lunch box. but the real question is why was it taking so long?

Reply(2)
21
Evil Bollweevil
3d ago

this came about because the dems were handing out food and water with campaign stickers. you're not allowed to campaign with so many yards of the voting facility. they can hand out water and food just not with campaign slogans and candidate's names.

Reply(12)
18
Moderate person
3d ago

They are trying everything in their power to discourage people from voting only making me want to vote more haha

Reply(11)
34
 

Business Insider

NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Person
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Lindsey Graham’s reaction to a grand jury subpoena

It was about a week after the 2020 presidential race was called when Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of contacting him directly to question the validity of legally cast ballots. The GOP senator conceded that they had a conversation, but he called the underlying allegation “ridiculous.”
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
