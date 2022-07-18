ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

YOUR Head Coach of the 2022 Fighting Tigers of LSU

tigerdroppings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs a baller, shot caller, with them 20 inch blades on that Chevy impalla. I think he is awesome, and he will win a lot of games here. I like that he doesn't take himself too seriously. I'm just happy that unlike our previous two head coaches, he was...

www.tigerdroppings.com

tigerdroppings.com

Billy put a crystal ball for DJ Chester to LSU!

We will have a better oline class than I thought at first. Chester, Heard, Adams, and Mubenga would be a great OL class. I’m greedy, we need another olineman to the list. Anyone hearing anything new on Markee Anderson or Chase Bisontis since their visits last month?. LSU Fan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Justin Jefferson Makes 'GOAT' Claim For The 2019 LSU Football Team

Former Tiger wide receiver Justin Jefferson made a statement recently about the 2019 National championship team that many LSU fans would agree with. Speaking with Complex, Jefferson said the 2019 team is the greatest College Football team ever. quote:. That 2019 LSU football team, y’all dominated the NCAA but you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Kelly, LA
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

LSU-SU game tickets available for purchase at Southern

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — It’s almost game time!. The Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers will face the Southern University (SU) Jaguars in Tiger Stadium on September 10. Tickets are now available only in the 600 level for $45. SU says there are no reserved sections for students,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Had dinner at Supper Club last night

It was amazing and all you haters obviously haven’t been. It was the best meal I’ve had (maybe ever) in Baton Rouge. That’s all I wanted to say. -Grilled cheese dumplings - seriously delicious, made us cry. -Shishito Peppers - it was alright. We enjoyed the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

The French Press - Lafayette

Let me tell you that their Cajun Benedict (which is really just gumbo with French bread instead of rice) is freaking legit. Their roux is dark, but not too dark. The eggs were poached perfectly. The flavor was spot on. The portion was a good size. My wife got some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

BR man carjacked and shot dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting and carjacking that took place on late Monday, July 18. Police said Victor Gomez Vargas, 30, was shot during the incident and died at the scene. According to investigators, it happened on Lorna Avenue near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana State University
Sports
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana man wins $200,000 from a lottery scratch-off ticket he bought on his lunch break

Breaux Bridge resident James Faulk won $200,000 from a Louisiana Lottery scratch-off ticket he purchased from a nearby gas station, according to a press release. The Lafayette native purchased the winning ticket and one other scratch-off during his lunch break. The first ticket was not a winner, but Faulk was left in shock after scratching off the second.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

In an effort to be transparent, BRPD chief removes Kiran and Company from press releases

Just BR didn’t post this on their website. It’s on their FB page however, and I think it’s important enough to note that the same BRPD chief who claims to want transparency has now removed those who are asking the tough questions and holding their feet to the fire the most from their press releases in lieu of those whom they can control and who have their backs apparently. After 10 years, they pull the plug on them. Mighty coincidental considering how Kiran has been one of the very very few to hold their feet to the fire by digging for the truth.
BATON ROUGE, LA
foodgressing.com

Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022 Summer Louisiana: Restaurant Menu Highlights

Explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots around Baton Rouge, LA during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022. Scores of the best restaurants are offering 3 courses meals for a special prix fixe price ($15, $20, $25, $30, $35, $40 $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen High School mourns loss of senior band member

PORT ALLEN, La (BRPROUD) — Port Allen High School and the Port Allen Band of Blue is mourning the loss of their senior trumpet player, 17-year-old Ian Kirby. According to the school, Kirby was killed in a sightseeing plane crash in Colorado with his mother, Sandra Kirby, and sister, Amanda Kirby, on Sunday morning. West Baton Rouge school officials said Amanda was an incoming eighth grader and aspiring clarinet player for the high school’s band.
PORT ALLEN, LA

