Riverside County, CA

RivCo District Attorney’s office welcomes support K9

By City News Service
 4 days ago
The Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced today that a 5-year-old poodle will work as a support canine for its Crime Prevention Unit and SAFE Family Justice Centers.

Dr. Coby Webb and Guide Dogs of the Desert trained Augie, who previously served as a seeing-eye dog, for his new role as a therapy canine, according to John Hall with the DA's office.

"Augie is here to help engage with our community," SAFE FJC supervisor and CPU canine handler Kate Perry said. "His primary role is working with children and families who interface with the Crime Prevention Unit at our schools but he's also available as the supportive unit in all of our Family Justice Centers.''

SAFE FJC helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child/elder abuse through advocacy and support services, like Augie. According to Hall, SAFE FJC supported 1,017 children in 2021.

Augie will help children who experience increased levels of stress and trauma. Perry said Augie is able to adapt to environments accordingly to show his business side or his playful side.

An open house will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday so the public can meet Augie at the SAFE FJC facility, 3900 Orange St., Riverside.

The post RivCo District Attorney’s office welcomes support K9 appeared first on KESQ .

