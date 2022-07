COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Aspiring drivers in Colorado can now take the permit test online, but it will cost you. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced last Tuesday that Coloradans can test for an instruction permit online at any time, anywhere, no appointment needed as long as they have internet access and a working webcam, by taking the @Home Driving Knowledge Tests.

