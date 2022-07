ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Umpqua National Forest declared a state of high fire danger within its boundaries starting today, July 22. Officials with the Umpqua National Forest said mild weather in the early part of summer as well as rain in June and July has kept fire danger low up until now. However, they also said these conditions have led to increased grass and plant growth, increasing the amount fuel for a potential wildfire. Officials said that this, along with a heatwave expected to arrive in the Pacific Northwest in the week of July 25, will create conditions for a potential wildfire to spread quickly.

