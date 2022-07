WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Derby woman is on a mission to honor her firefighter husband who died in the line of duty. It’s been nearly 15 years since Lt. Bryon Johnson was killed while responding to a call in Sedgwick County. Three years ago, his widow started speaking out and sharing his story. Her mission is to remind firefighters to always think of safety so they can return home to their families.

