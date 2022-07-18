ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to two years in jail for pipe bomb explosion at Kearny Mesa hotel

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO — One of two men convicted of planting a pipe bomb that detonated earlier this year at a Kearny Mesa hotel was sentenced Monday to two years behind bars.

Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, pleaded guilty last month in San Diego Superior Court to charges of recklessly or maliciously possessing a destructive device for placing an explosive on the second floor of the Four Points by Sheraton. Co-defendant Grover Preston Everett, 39, pleaded guilty to the same charges.

On Monday, Serda was sentenced to two years in local custody, instead of state prison.

Everett was scheduled to be sentenced Monday , but could not be brought to court because he was in medical isolation in county jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced next week to a two-year term in custody.

The device was set off the morning of Feb. 24, at the hotel on Aero Drive near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. No one was injured even though the hotel was about 80 percent occupied when the bomb went off.

The explosion caused minor property damage, “but this is largely due to the device being poorly constructed,” Deputy District Attorney Christina Eastman said earlier this year when the two men were arraigned.

Eastman described the device as a steel-threaded pipe containing powder-actuated loads. It was placed near a pair of vending machines, where it went off minutes after Everett and Sarda left the hotel. The end caps on the bomb failed, the prosecutor said, releasing pressure from an end “rather than building up inside the device and causing a larger explosion.”

Police and prosecutors have not disclosed a suspected motive for the bombing.

San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said tips from the public led investigators to the suspects, who were arrested about a week after the explosion.

