‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Spoilers: Hayden Allegedly Becomes a ‘Villain’

By Lauren Weiler
 4 days ago

The Bachelorette Season 19 is in full swing, and fans can’t wait to see how the season progresses for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey . Rachel and Gabby got to know the 32 male contestants on night one, and Rachel seemed particularly attracted to Hayden Markowitz. According to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve , Hayden takes on a villain role. Here’s what the spoiler guru stated.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers regarding Hayden Markowitz ahead.]

Who is Hayden Markowitz? ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 cast member wants to pursue Rachel

Rachel Recchia and Hayden Markowitz | ABC/Craig Sjodin

While The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers don’t paint Hayden Markowitz in a good light, he had an early connection with Rachel Recchia. So, who is Hayden?

According to the ABC bio, Hayden is a 29-year-old leisure executive living in Tampa, Florida. He has a Southern accent that will undoubtedly draw attention to him, and he enjoys golfing, spending time on the beach, and grilling. Additionally, he considers himself a romantic and likes to plan “extravagant dates.”

As for what Hayden’s looking for, his bio claims he wants a “thoughtful and trustworthy” woman by his side. She also has to love dogs, as he’s not going anywhere without his trusty pup, Rambo.

When Hayden met Rachel on night one, he made it clear he only has eyes for Rachel. He made her a homemade birthday card with a sweet message inside. “Hayden is so cute,” Rachel told the camera. “He really went out of his way to let me know he’s interested in being here for me, and that makes me feel so special. I definitely feel a spark with Hayden.”

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers state Hayden might become the ‘villain’ by the 3rd rose ceremony

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia speaking to Hayden Markowitz | ABC/Craig Sjodin

While Rachel might “feel a spark” with Hayden, fans will have to see how long it lasts. According to The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers from Reality Steve , Hayden might get villainized when the third rose ceremony rolls around.

“It’s at this third rose ceremony where Hayden, I believe, becomes a ‘villain’ this season,” Reality Steve writes. “We see a glimpse of it in the season promo of him sitting down with Gabby . He essentially tells her he’s going to pursue Rachel, but the way he tells her doesn’t come across well. I think he even brings up his exes. So that doesn’t sit well with Gabby.”

Reality Steve also mentions that the third rose ceremony is when the men decide which woman they want to pursue. “I know some guys just tell them before that rose ceremony who they’re interested in and it’s obvious, but I guess some guys wait ’til their name is called?” he continues. “Clearly done for dramatic purposes, but yeah, I guess that’s how it’ll play out.”

A promo for the season also shows Rachel getting rejected by several men — and it’s seemingly at the third rose ceremony where this occurs.

Will he join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

It’s unclear how far Hayden gets into the competition from The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers, but it seems he doesn’t make it to either Rachel or Gabby’s top four men. So, will fans see him on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 ?

Fans who want to see more of Hayden are in luck. According to Reddit spoilers, Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris all joined the cast.

We look forward to hearing more about the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

