Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed until the next fiscal year, which begins April 2023 and ends March 2024. Recent leaks suggested that Ubisoft's open-world game, which takes place in the world of the beloved Avatar franchise, would be launching on November 18. While that could have been the initial plan, especially since the same person correctly leaked Skull and Bones' release date, it's clearly not the case any longer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO