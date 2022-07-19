ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

WTNH.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday....

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

When will Yadier Molina return to the St. Louis Cardinals?

The St. Louis Cardinals have been without their primary catcher of the last 18 seasons since he landed on the Injured List June 17. Certainly, two decades of squatting behind the plate tens of thousands of times per season will take its toll on a catcher’s knees, so it was understandable that Yadier Molina was placed on the IL with right knee inflammation by the Cardinals over a month ago. With the injury bothering him for the last couple of months – which might help explain his poor performance at the plate – and cortisone injections not providing the necessary remedy, Molina was given some time off to heal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

NCAA charges Tennessee with 18 major violations under Pruitt

Tennessee hopes its “exemplary cooperation” with the NCAA helps the Volunteers avoid serious punishment from 18 major rules violations as easily as they dodged paying former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s multi-million dollar buyout. The NCAA notified Tennessee on Friday of the Level 1 violations, the NCAA’s most serious, for allegations of providing impermissible cash, gifts and benefits worth about $60,000 to football recruits and their families under Pruitt. The notice of allegations says at least a dozen members of Pruitt’s staff were involved in more than 200 individual violations over a two-year period. Tennessee has until Oct. 20 to respond, according to the letter it received from the association’s enforcement staff. Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021 after Tennessee started an internal investigation following a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, and found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” The firing negated Pruitt’s $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy