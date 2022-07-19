Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire
WTNH.com
4 days ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday....
(670 The Score) Legendary White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson is fed up with the club’s players being sidelined by what he views as injuries that they could play through, and he believes agents are the driving force behind that lack of availability by telling their players to be overly cautious with their health.
The St. Louis Cardinals have been without their primary catcher of the last 18 seasons since he landed on the Injured List June 17. Certainly, two decades of squatting behind the plate tens of thousands of times per season will take its toll on a catcher’s knees, so it was understandable that Yadier Molina was placed on the IL with right knee inflammation by the Cardinals over a month ago. With the injury bothering him for the last couple of months – which might help explain his poor performance at the plate – and cortisone injections not providing the necessary remedy, Molina was given some time off to heal.
The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
Tennessee hopes its “exemplary cooperation” with the NCAA helps the Volunteers avoid serious punishment from 18 major rules violations as easily as they dodged paying former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s multi-million dollar buyout. The NCAA notified Tennessee on Friday of the Level 1 violations, the NCAA’s most serious, for allegations of providing impermissible cash, gifts and benefits worth about $60,000 to football recruits and their families under Pruitt. The notice of allegations says at least a dozen members of Pruitt’s staff were involved in more than 200 individual violations over a two-year period. Tennessee has until Oct. 20 to respond, according to the letter it received from the association’s enforcement staff. Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021 after Tennessee started an internal investigation following a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, and found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” The firing negated Pruitt’s $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons.
Veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after struggling in his only four starts, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday. Keuchel had been DFA'd earlier this year by the White Sox and caught on with the Diamondbacks after being signed to a minor-league...
Comments / 0