An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 27-year-old Ryan M. Nelson is wanted for parole violation on a burglary charge and failure to appear for charges of possession of marijuana and second-degree burglary. Nelson is described as white and about 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO