AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He has driven in a run in five of the last eight games and tied a season high with his three RBIs. “I feel happy that it looks like the bats are going to get going,” Diaz said. “People try to prepare a little bit more with runners on base and that’s what I did today and what I try to do.” Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO