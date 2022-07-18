AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Juan Soto overcomes JRod, contract talk to win HR Derby. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby. He held off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final 19-18. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers to win the midseason power showcase, showing...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He has driven in a run in five of the last eight games and tied a season high with his three RBIs. “I feel happy that it looks like the bats are going to get going,” Diaz said. “People try to prepare a little bit more with runners on base and that’s what I did today and what I try to do.” Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four.
PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a career-high 35 points, Diana Taurasi hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 28 points and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm 94-78 Friday night. Sophie Cunningham hit five 3-pointers — her 10th consecutive game with at least two made 3s — and scored 19 points for Phoenix. The Mercury made a season-high 14 3s. The Mercury went into the fourth quarter trailing 65-60 but Taurasi hit a 3 to open the period and her three-point play with 7:35 to play gave Phoenix a one-point lead. Tina Charles scored to give Seattle a 69-68 lead 25 seconds later but Diggins-Smith hit a jumper with 6:55 left that sparked a 17-0 run. The game was 46th, and potentially the last, meeting between Taurasi and Seattle’s Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time leaders in points and assists, respectively and gave Taurasi 500 career games, second-most in league history — behind Bird.
Comments / 0