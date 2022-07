Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 story. Last week I had the opportunity to get some firsthand experiences as to how the men and women that work for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department does the work on behalf of our county. It is not just the deputies in the cars with lights and sirens, but also corrections officers that oversee those who are brought into our jails. I also learned about some of the new technology and why we continue to have delays in response. It truly was eye opening.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO