ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York appellate court found that the Buffalo Teachers Federation engaged in an unlawful sick-out after its chairperson encouraged 23 teachers to call in sick after a non-student threatened to stage a school shooting the next day: “If you show up at work tomorrow, you’re all going to die.” Urging teachers to take a sick day amounted to an illegal strike.

