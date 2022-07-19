ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Global aviation's Farnborough airshow opens Monday amid a sweltering heatwave, with the sector aided by a modest recovery in air traffic and with Ukraine boosting defence budgets.

By JUSTIN TALLIS, Daniel HOFFMAN, Mathieu RABECHAULT, Roland JACKSON, Frank Augstein
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECBtv_0gkCwa4n00
Boeing landed a big order for the 737 MAX /AFP

Britain's Farnborough airshow flew into view Monday under a sweltering heatwave, as US planemaker Boeing basked in the glow of the first gigantic order in global aviation's first get-together since Covid.

Visitors flocked to air-conditioned chalets and exhibition halls to escape the intense heat on the first day of one of the world's biggest civil and defence shows, while queues snaked for ice cream vans under dizzying air displays.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected at this year's event, which coincides with Britain's first-ever "extreme heat" red alert that has been declared for both Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures set to soar further.

"People who come to visit are really happy to visit. Some of the stays are a little longer than they would normally be because it's pretty relaxing inside," said John Paul Frasier, adviser for Canadian manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft, speaking to AFP inside its business chalet.

"It's pretty challenging and we know that tomorrow is going to be a little bit warmer."

The business terraces were meanwhile deserted as some plucky visitors -- clad in hats, shorts and sunglasses -- headed to the tarmac to watch the commercial and military jets soar across the skies.

- Beads of sweat -

"It the hottest I've seen, we just have to power through," said Aaron Rutter, vice president of sales at Lisi Aerospace, with beads of sweat dropping from his forehead as he watched Boeing's new 777X jumbo jet make a series of twists and turns across the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VY1iO_0gkCwa4n00
Visitors flocked to the airshow for the first time since 2018 after the last event in 2020 was cancelled due to Covid /AFP

"There a few crazy (ones) of us out there. It's all relative," added Rutter, who hails from Arizona and kept his black jacket on.

This is the first Farnborough since 2018 because the 2020 edition was cancelled as the Covid health emergency ravaged the aviation sector.

Boeing fired the first shot on Monday in its traditional orders battle with European rival Airbus, clinching a $13.5-billion deal for 100 MAX planes from Delta Airlines in a huge vote of confidence for the crisis-hit jet -- and for the industry's broader recovery from Covid.

Delta lodged its first-ever order for medium-haul MAX 10 aircraft, with options for 30 more of the fuel-efficient planes as it seeks to replace its ageing fleet and cut emissions.

The blockbuster deal marks a huge turnaround for the MAX jet which had suffered two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

- Decarbonisation -

Delta, which has 222 Airbus aircraft due for delivery, was until now the only large US airline that had not yet ordered MAX jets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbjEO_0gkCwa4n00
US airline Delta agreed to buy 100 medium-haul Boeing MAX passenger aircraft worth a combined $13.5 billion /AFP

The MAX 10 is the largest version of Boeing's new generation of single-aisle aircraft, and competes with the commercially-successful Airbus A321.

Delta boss Ed Bastian added that the aircraft would help it improve fuel efficiency and secure a "more sustainable future for air travel".

The news comes as airlines worldwide seek to replace ageing fleets with fuel-efficient planes that emit less carbon dioxide.

Airbus and a number of major airlines signed letters of intent to explore the possibility of capturing CO2 emissions from the air and storing them underground.

Boeing revealed also that Japanese airline ANA had agreed to purchase 20 of its smaller MAX 8 jets -- worth $2.4 billion -- plus two 777-8 freight planes.

- 'Handing over controls' -

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the prestigious five-day event as the aviation sector plots its post-Covid recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huk8z_0gkCwa4n00
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson said aviation could bring jobs and growth /POOL/AFP

The event coincides with fast-moving political turmoil in Britain after Johnson's recent announcement that he is stepping down as Conservative party leader, sparking a divisive contest to replace him also as prime minister.

"This government believes in aviation and its power to bring jobs and growth to the entire country," Johnson said Monday in opening remarks, before alluding to his exit from Downing Street.

"After three years in the cockpit... I am now handing over the controls seamlessly to someone else. I don't know who," he added, sparking laughter from delegates.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Civil Aviation#Aircraft#Max#Canadian
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

USS Kennedy Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Hits New Construction Milestone

The U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Kennedy (CVN 79), has reached a new milestone and is surging toward operational status alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). According to a recent statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilders, after many years of construction, workers have...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boeing 777X jet performs staggering steep take-off

A Boeing 777X jet has performed a staggering take-off, making a steep, almost vertical climb, to demonstrate the power of its engines and to illustrate how nimble the aircraft is.Footage shows the jet climbing to 1,300 feet in a few seconds - a climb of 6,000 feet per minute - meaning it would reach cruising altitude in just 5 minutes.The aircraft was empty during take-off, which was used to demonstrate capabilities and show them off to new and potential customers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US

The microchip shortage is still having a significant impact on the American auto market. Even though the average price of a used car declined for four straight months as of May 2022, the price is still thousands of dollars higher than what it was a year earlier. In May 2022, the average used car price […]
BUYING CARS
AFP

AFP

72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy