Wilmington, DE

Wilmington City Council gives West Center City properties to Jumpstart grads for revitilization

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington City Council passed an ordinance last week giving several city properties to Jumpstart graduates. Jumpstart originated in Philadelphia in 2015 and was remodeled for Wilmington in 2020 to train aspiring developers to rehabilitate city properties. The ordinance passed by council gives seven properties in West Center City to...

www.delawarepublic.org

