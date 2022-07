The authority that runs the Mackinac Bridge is urging state lawmakers to classify the bridge as a key facility so penalties for trespassing can be more severe. In a resolution approved at its Thursday meeting, the Mackinac Bridge Authority voted to support House bill 5315, which would give the bridge, and others like it, a "key facility" designation, and trespassing would become a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

