ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Pride weekend cleanup begins, what's next?

By Madison Weil
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SIC5_0gkCw46u00
ABC 10News

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A successful Pride weekend has officially wrapped up, and the cleanup has begun.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers worked hard to deconstruct the festival and clean the surrounding area.

“It’s picking up the trash that may have escaped the trash can at some point. Sorting through all of the signs that you saw throughout the event, rolling them up, putting them away,” said Jen Lebron, volunteer.

The festival attracted more than 50,000 people and required months of planning. But volunteers say the hard work was well worth it.

“It was a beautiful thing to watch the first Prides happening for so many young folks who I know this was maybe the first time that they looked around and saw a whole bunch of people who are like them...who gave them the hope that someone will love them for who they are,” said Lebron.

Fernando Lopez, the Executive Director of Pride, says they want people to know Pride isn’t just a one-weekend event. They offer all kinds of resources and programs people can sign up for at any time.

“We have API programs and youth programs, and Latina programs and programs for women and seniors…we have scholarship programs, there’s voter outreach, there’s international relations work, there’s criminal justice reform, and direct advocacy work…really there’s something for everyone,” said Lopez.

For more information about San Diego Pride, and how to volunteer, connect or get involved in their programs, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Summer in San Diego is always looked upon with a fever pitch of anticipation. Whether you're a local, new in town, or just passing through, you'll be sure to find something happening in America's finest city. THURSDAY. Where: Convention Center; Cost: Varies. This is the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Society
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Lopez
San Diego Business Journal

Funeral Home is a Dream Come True

As an eight-year-old growing up in Chicago, Lena Bravo-Olsher had an unusual answer for people who asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up – funeral director. “I remember even at a young age when we could go to the public library, I would take books out on ancient Egypt and I was very intrigued by their funeral practices,” Bravo-Olsher said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Racism#San Diego Pride#Latina
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit San Diego, CA ( Best Weather & Events)

San Diego is known around the world for its massive zoo, beautiful beaches, and unique culture. The idyllic weather and countless attractions make San Diego one of the most popular tourist destinations. So, what is the best time to visit San Diego?. The best time to visit San Diego is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Fans react to Del Mar Opening Day 2022

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — They are off to the races. People from near and far came to see their horse win. For some, it was their first time, for others, a family tradition. “Opening day is just a phenomenon, it’s just the best.” Chris and his friends always sit in their lucky seats.
DEL MAR, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy