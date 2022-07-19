ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

By Alina Hauter
BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle.

The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.

Darren Shull

“When I heard of Darren’s accident, I was at a loss of words. I still struggle to believe it’s real,” said friend of Shull’s, April Wheeler, on Monday. She met Shull four years ago.

“Darren was an icon in our community. He stood out in the crowd, and he was always helping other people,” said Wheeler.

Lucas Shull

Shull and Beck were hit by the patrol vehicle around 10:30 p.m. that night.

“When I heard it was a tragic accident, that he was hit by a law enforcement officer, a patrol car, I couldn’t believe it,” said Wheeler.

A Marine veteran, Shull was an avid biker and a member of the riding group Galloping Goose. A 50/50 raffle was held for his family during the Beartooth Rally in Red Lodge over the weekend.

“Those who knew Darren loved Darren. And those who didn’t know Darren should know that he would help anybody, any day of the week,” Wheeler said.

MTN News spoke with a man who witnessed the crash. He requested to remain anonymous and said he saw Shull help Beck, who had pulled his motorcycle to the side of U.S. Highway 212, when the two men were struck.

Jesse Beck

“He was helping somebody, more than likely a stranger from out of county and out of state. A guy with a great big heart and unfortunately it took his life,” said Wheeler.

Montana Highway Patrol issued this statement:

”This crash involved a Carbon County deputy driving a vehicle and two pedestrians. Both pedestrians were killed in the crash. This crash continues to be under investigation.”

These statements aren't an answer for Wheeler and the rest of the community.

“I know that all of us want to know how it happened and why. Just for the sheriff to take accountability for what happened and just respond,” said Wheeler.

Beck's brother, Jason Beck, said he was an "old school" biker with a big heart. He also passed on his gratitude to Shull for stopping at the side of the road to help Jesse.

"He didn't have to do that, and he gave his life," Beck said of Shull.

A Go Fund Me has been made for the Shulls, you can visit that link at Fundraiser for Lacy Shull by Megan Fitzgerald : Family of Darren “Tazer” Shull (gofundme.com).

Comments / 3

Billyjoe Norwood
3d ago

I like how do you say a patrol vehicle hit them no the cop inside the patrol vehicle hit them And killed them you would not be making these kind of word theater if it was somebody that hit a cop with their vehicle and killed the cop. No matter what occupation or job they have everybody’s life matters the same

Reply
4
