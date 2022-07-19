ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Barricaded person detained at apartment complex on east side of Tucson

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Editorial note: We incorrectly stated that the barricaded individual was armed when this article was first published.

The Tucson Police Department arrested 34-year—old Pierra Montano Holness, who was barricaded at an apartment complex near Pantano and Wrightstown road on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the The View at Catalina apartments in response to a domestic incident.

Police arrested Holness on an outstanding felony warrant and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace.

He was booked into Pima County Jail on a $250 bond.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9

