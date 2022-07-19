ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFC testing chicken nuggets in NC for limited time to reach younger costumers

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — Chicken nuggets are now on the menu at KFC restaurants in Charlotte for a limited time, according to MarketWatch.

“While KFC has had bite-sized, nugget-like options like popcorn chicken and ‘Original Recipe Bites’ in the past, starting today, KFC is testing a brand-new and truly unique chicken nugget that is hand-breaded in the kitchen using KFC’s famous 11 Herbs and Spices,” a spokesperson told MarketWatch.

KFC has been in business since 1952 and says nuggets are the second most popular segment of the fried chicken category.

Customers interested in trying the new KFC chicken nuggets can get them with KFC sauce, honey mustard, honey BBQ or ranch as a dipping sauce. The nuggets come in servings of eight, 12 or 36.

KFC is testing the chicken nuggets in Charlotte to appeal to younger customers.

“We’re targeting younger customers, like Gen Z and Millennials, who are interested in boneless chicken options,” a KFC spokesperson told CNN .

People between the ages of 18 and 24 are considered to be part of Gen Z and are a meaningful demographic for restaurants since they tend to dine out less often than people of past generations did at their age.

“The earlier you can engage with a consumer, the more potential you have for building loyalty and building frequency over the course of more years,” Robert Byrne, director of consumer and industry insights at the restaurant consulting firm Technomic, told CNN Business .

